ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Michael Jackson Biopic Cut Child Abuse Scenes, Adding $15 Million in Reshoots

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael scrapped all scenes depicting 1993 child molestation accusations. Lawyers for the estate discovered a settlement clause that barred any portrayal of accuser Jordan Chandler in movies,…

Briana Kelley
Michael Jackson performs on stage during is "HIStory" world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Phil Walter via Getty Images

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael scrapped all scenes depicting 1993 child molestation accusations. Lawyers for the estate discovered a settlement clause that barred any portrayal of accuser Jordan Chandler in movies, Variety reports. This forced filmmakers to undertake 22 days of reshoots last June, tacking on $10 million to $15 million to the already hefty $155 million budget.

The initial script started with the pop star staring at his reflection in a mirror. Police car lights flashed behind him at Neverland Ranch in 1993. That sequence got axed. The entire third act, which centered on the scandal, was removed too. Sources told the trade publication that the estate covered these costs since the error was theirs. They now own an equity stake in the production.

The revised ending showcases the performer at his peak during the Bad Tour, which spanned from 1987 to 1989. No reference to child molestation accusations exists anywhere in the final cut. The singer rejected all such claims while alive, and his estate maintains that position today.

Rather than dwelling on controversy, the biopic zeroes in on tensions between the artist and his father, Joe Jackson. Joe resisted his son's solo ambitions, preferring the Jackson 5 to stay together. Colman Domingo takes on the role of Joe Jackson, while Jaafar Jackson — the singer's nephew — plays the main character. The movie also chronicles severe scalp burns the performer sustained while filming a 1984 Pepsi commercial and his subsequent struggle with painkillers.

Janet Jackson doesn't appear as a character. The three children of the late entertainer stayed away from production. Attorney John Branca and estate archivist Karen Langford managed talks instead.

Paris Jackson slammed the project in September 2025. She called it "sugar-coated, " according to IGN. "I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn't sit right with me, and when they didn't address it, I moved on with my life," she wrote. "A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in the fantasy."

The reshoots pushed back the release from April 18, 2025, to October 2025, and then finally scheduled for April 24 of this year. Lionsgate will distribute domestically, and Universal will handle international markets. Early predictions suggest an opening exceeding $55 million at the domestic box office, surpassing the $51 million debut of Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018.

Michael JacksonParis Jackson
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Daddy Yankee (Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez) of Portorico (singer, "El Rey del Reggaeton") sings during the MotoGP™ Awards ceremony following the MotoGP Of Valencia - Race at Ricardo Tormo Circuit on November 16, 2025 in Valencia, Spain.
MusicDaddy Yankee Named 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the YearBriana Kelley
Paris Jackson attends the "Honey Don't!" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2025 in Cannes, France.
MusicParis Jackson Clashes With Michael Jackson Estate ManagersKayla Morgan
Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage
MusicYe Says ‘Nobody’ Can Beat Him in VerzuzKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect