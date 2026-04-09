Ye Says ‘Nobody’ Can Beat Him in Verzuz

When Kanye West shows up unannounced, you can usually expect something memorable. This time was no different.

At a comedy show hosted by Deon Cole at the Hollywood Improv on Tuesday (April 7), Kanye casually stepped on stage and joined the fun. Between jokes and conversation with Cole and comedian Ocean Glapion, the night took a turn into music talk.

That is when things got interesting.

“Nobody”

Glapion asked a simple question. Was there any artist Kanye thinks could beat him in a Verzuz battle?

Ye did not hesitate. He shook his head and said, “Nobody,” then flashed a confident smirk.

It was a very Kanye answer. Bold, simple, and guaranteed to get people talking.

The Hits He Didn’t Even Play

Kanye backed up his claim by pointing to his recent sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium. Even after performing tons of hits, he said he still left out major songs like “Gold Digger” and “Touch the Sky.”

In other words, his argument is not just about what he has done, but also what he did not even need to play.

What’s Next for Kanye

While on stage, Kanye also gave a quick update on his upcoming deluxe album Bully, saying it is still being finished.

He even joked about letting Deon Cole record an interlude for the project, similar to the comedic skits by DeRay Davis on his earlier albums.

See the full interaction here (Warning: Explicit Language).

The Verzuz Debate Isn’t Going Away

Fans have been debating for years who could actually challenge Kanye in a Verzuz battle. Names like Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Future often come up.

Back in 2021, Swizz Beatz said Kanye was actually “ready” to face Drake in Verzuz, the series he co-founded with Timbaland. The battle never happened because of their feud at the time.

Still, many fans think only one person truly matches Kanye’s catalog.

The JAY-Z Question

That person is JAY-Z, Kanye’s former mentor and collaborator.

On a recent episode of his show, Joe Budden and his co-hosts debated the matchup. The discussion made one thing clear. A Kanye vs. JAY-Z Verzuz would be huge.

Antwan “Ish” Marby sided with Kanye, saying: “I still think Hov is the greatest rapper ever, but when you getting up there with 20 bangers, hits… yes, Kanye can get him out of there.”

Brian “B.Dot” Miller disagreed, saying: “If we’re talking about lead songs, I don’t think that JAY-Z loses to Kanye West.”

“I don’t either,” Budden concurred.

So… Who Wins?

Kanye has made his stance clear. In his mind, there is no competition.