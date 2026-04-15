This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 15

April 15 has hosted iconic moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history that reverberate to this day. One seminal figure celebrating their birthday on April 15 is American rapper and singer Sexxy Red, born in 1998. The Missouri-born artist shot to fame in 2023 following the release of the single "Pound Town," whose popularity spawned the remixed sequel "Pound Town 2" (featuring Nicki Minaj), earning Red her first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Billboard declared the rapper to be "one of the biggest breakout artists of Summer 2023."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 15 has seen the release of many career-defining hip-hop and R&B albums and singles:

1993: 95 South dropped their debut album, Quad City Knock, which peaked at No. 71 on the Billboard 200. It featured the hit single “Whoot, There It Is,” which charted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 3 on the Hot Rap Singles chart.

95 South dropped their debut album, Quad City Knock, which peaked at No. 71 on the Billboard 200. It featured the hit single “Whoot, There It Is,” which charted at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 3 on the Hot Rap Singles chart. 1997: American Hip-Hop duo Artifacts released their second album, That's Them, via Big Beat and Atlantic Records. The album, supported by two singles, "Art of Facts" and "The Ultimate", debuted at No. 134 on the Billboard 200.

American Hip-Hop duo Artifacts released their second album, That's Them, via Big Beat and Atlantic Records. The album, supported by two singles, "Art of Facts" and "The Ultimate", debuted at No. 134 on the Billboard 200. 2008: American Hip-Hop supergroup Dark Lotus dropped its third album, The Opaque Brotherhood, through Psychopathic Records. The 18-track hardcore rap record peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart.

American Hip-Hop supergroup Dark Lotus dropped its third album, The Opaque Brotherhood, through Psychopathic Records. The 18-track hardcore rap record peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart. 2014: Christian rapper Da' T.R.U.T.H. released Heartbeat, his seventh album, through his Mixed Bag Records label. With features from Lecrae, Tedashii, Chris August, and Capital Kings, it peaked at No. 84 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 8 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Christian rapper Da' T.R.U.T.H. released Heartbeat, his seventh album, through his Mixed Bag Records label. With features from Lecrae, Tedashii, Chris August, and Capital Kings, it peaked at No. 84 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 8 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2014: Dizzy Wright released his second EP, State of Mind, which included the smash hit, “Everywhere I Go.” Featuring a sole guest appearance from Rookie Fresh on “Too Real for This,” the EP reached No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 54 on the Billboard 200.

Dizzy Wright released his second EP, State of Mind, which included the smash hit, “Everywhere I Go.” Featuring a sole guest appearance from Rookie Fresh on “Too Real for This,” the EP reached No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 54 on the Billboard 200. 2014: Pharoahe Monch released his fourth album, PTSD: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It went to No. 102 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Pharoahe Monch released his fourth album, PTSD: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It went to No. 102 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: American rapper Royce da 5'9" released his sixth album, Layers, with guest appearances from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Tiara, and Mr. Porter. The album enjoyed widespread critical acclaim, debuting at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Royce da 5'9" released his sixth album, Layers, with guest appearances from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Tiara, and Mr. Porter. The album enjoyed widespread critical acclaim, debuting at No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2016: Legendary hip-hop producer J Dilla dropped his sixth and final album, The Diary, which featured vocal performances from Snoop Dogg, Kokane, Bilal, and Frank N Dank. The album reached No. 77 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Legendary hip-hop producer J Dilla dropped his sixth and final album, The Diary, which featured vocal performances from Snoop Dogg, Kokane, Bilal, and Frank N Dank. The album reached No. 77 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top Rap Albums chart. 2016: Lil Uzi Vert launched his third mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. Its debut single, “Money Longer,” peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, while its second, “You Was Right,” reached No. 40. The project itself performed well on the Billboard charts, reaching No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 37 on the Billboard 200. It has since been certified two-times platinum by the RIAA.

Lil Uzi Vert launched his third mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World. Its debut single, “Money Longer,” peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, while its second, “You Was Right,” reached No. 40. The project itself performed well on the Billboard charts, reaching No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 37 on the Billboard 200. It has since been certified two-times platinum by the RIAA. 2020: Kenny Mason dropped his debut album, Angelic Hoodrat, which was supported by the singles “Hit,” “Angelic Hoodrat,” and “Metal Wings.” Complex ranked the project No. 22 on its list of the best albums of 2020.

Kenny Mason dropped his debut album, Angelic Hoodrat, which was supported by the singles “Hit,” “Angelic Hoodrat,” and “Metal Wings.” Complex ranked the project No. 22 on its list of the best albums of 2020. 2022: Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang released his sixth mixtape, Two-Face Bang 2, which had features from YNW Melly, Roddy Ricch, Money Man, and Sleepy Hallow. The project peaked at No. 119 on the Billboard 200.

Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang released his sixth mixtape, Two-Face Bang 2, which had features from YNW Melly, Roddy Ricch, Money Man, and Sleepy Hallow. The project peaked at No. 119 on the Billboard 200. 2022: British rapper Digga D released Noughty by Nature, his third commercial mixtape. The project went to No. 1 on the UK Albums chart, the UK R&B Albums chart, and the Scottish Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Some of hip-hop and R&B's most beloved icons have achieved cultural milestones on this day:

1972: American R&B and soul songstress Roberta Flack scored her first U.S. No. 1 hit single with "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face." The song, which spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, later won the singer two GRAMMYS for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

American R&B and soul songstress Roberta Flack scored her first U.S. No. 1 hit single with "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face." The song, which spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, later won the singer two GRAMMYS for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 15th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 1987: R&B/pop singer Iyaz was born in the United States Virgin Islands. He is best known for the smash hits “Replay,” “Solo,” and “Pretty Girls,” which peaked at No. 2, No. 32, and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

R&B/pop singer Iyaz was born in the United States Virgin Islands. He is best known for the smash hits “Replay,” “Solo,” and “Pretty Girls,” which peaked at No. 2, No. 32, and No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively. 1991: Ghostmane was born in Lake Worth, Florida. He rose to prominence in the mid 2010s, when his signature blend of trap and metal garnered him a massive following on SoundCloud. His discography includes eight studio albums, over a dozen EPs, several mixtapes, and collaborative albums with artists such as DJ Killa C, Lil Peep, and JGRXXN.

Ghostmane was born in Lake Worth, Florida. He rose to prominence in the mid 2010s, when his signature blend of trap and metal garnered him a massive following on SoundCloud. His discography includes eight studio albums, over a dozen EPs, several mixtapes, and collaborative albums with artists such as DJ Killa C, Lil Peep, and JGRXXN. 2012: A hologram of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur performed alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The lifelike recreation joined the West Coast titans to perform "Hail Mary" and "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" before vanishing into thin air.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 15 has heralded challenges and transformations in the industry and the lives of some of its biggest stars:

1996: Rob Pilatus from the German R&B duo Milli Vanilli was sentenced to 90 days in jail for three separate violent attacks. In addition to the prison sentence, the disgraced star served 180 days in drug rehabilitation.

Rob Pilatus from the German R&B duo Milli Vanilli was sentenced to 90 days in jail for three separate violent attacks. In addition to the prison sentence, the disgraced star served 180 days in drug rehabilitation. 2003: The Wilhelmina Artist Agency sued Beyoncé Knowles, front woman of R&B girl group Destiny's Child, over her contract with cosmetics brand L'Oréal. The agency claimed that the star had refused to pay the 10% commission she owed from a $1 million deal that the agency brokered.

The Wilhelmina Artist Agency sued Beyoncé Knowles, front woman of R&B girl group Destiny's Child, over her contract with cosmetics brand L'Oréal. The agency claimed that the star had refused to pay the 10% commission she owed from a $1 million deal that the agency brokered. 2014: Little Joe Cook died of cancer at the age of 91. He was the lead vocalist for the R&B vocal group Little Joe & the Thrillers, best known for their 1957 hit “Peanuts,” which reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.