Fort Bragg Fair 2026: Win Tickets Here!

The Fort Bragg Fair is coming April 29 through May 10 and 107.7 the Bounce has your shot to win tickets!

The Fort Bragg Fair is an annual event that takes place every spring. Unlimited carnival rides and live entertainment are included in one, low admission price. Parking is free. Open to the public, with easy access off Bragg Blvd. ADA parking accessible from Bragg Blvd. via Howell St.