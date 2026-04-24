Michael Jackson’s Nephew Defends Biopic Ahead of Friday Release

Taj Jackson stood up for the Michael biopic through posts on Tuesday. The nephew of the pop star and son of Tito Jackson sought media coverage about his uncle's story.

"Sorry media, (you) don't get to control the narrative anymore of who Michael Jackson truly was," wrote Taj Jackson on X. "The public gets to watch this movie…they will decide for themselves. And you can't handle that."

The film depicts the performer's life from age 10 through 30 years old in 1988 during the Bad tour. Critics have attacked the movie for skipping the messy parts of the singer's life. Sexual abuse accusations are not mentioned.

The production team had wanted to address the 1993 child molestation allegations from the family of then-13-year-old Jordan Chandler. Lawyers found that a settlement with the accuser prevented any depiction or mention of them in a film. The ending became unusable.

The studio spent $15 to $20 million on 22 days of reshoots to create a new third act. Jaafar Jackson, another nephew, plays the lead role.

Taj Jackson posted again about reactions. "Can't wait till some critics have to eat crow," he wrote, according to Variety. "And yes I will be that petty."

Predictions show a $65 to $70 million domestic opening weekend. The estate hopes for $700 million in total box office revenue worldwide.