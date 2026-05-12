This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: May 12
May 12 is a significant date in R&B and hip-hop. This day has hosted many consequential moments with lasting impact. One prominent artist commemorating their birthday on this day is…
May 12 is a significant date in R&B and hip-hop. This day has hosted many consequential moments with lasting impact. One prominent artist commemorating their birthday on this day is American rapper Cuban Doll, who was born in 1998. She shot to the limelight with the release of her 2017 single “Rat B*tch.” She has since released six albums and collaborated with other popular rappers, including Lil Yachty and Lil Baby.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
May 12 has hosted the release of several seminal albums and charting singles in hip-hop and R&B:
- 1992: American Hip-Hop artist MC Breed released his debut album, 20 Below, featuring production by Bernard Terry and DJ Flash. It peaked at No. 155 on the Billboard 200 and No. 40 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1992: Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson released the duet, “The Best Things in Life Are Free.” The song was a major hit in several countries, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 on the UK Singles chart, and No. 14 on the Scottish Singles chart.
- 1998: Xscape released their third album, Traces of My Lipstick, which featured the top 10 singles “The Arms of the One Who Loves You” and “My Little Secret.” It debuted at No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 28 on the Billboard 200.
- 1998: The soundtrack album Streets Is Watching for Abdul Malik Abbott's film of the same title was released through Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and Def Jam Records. The album, featuring performances by Jay-Z, DMX, N.O.R.E., Ja Rule, Memphis Bleek, and Sauce Money, peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2003: American hip-hop group the Black Eyed Peas released the song “Where Is the Love?” The lead single from their third album, Elephunk, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in the U.K., Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and Denmark.
- 2009: American rapper Cam'ron released his sixth album, Crime Pays. It performed well commercially, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
- 2009: Haystack released his ninth album, The Natural II, through Real Talk Entertainment. Although it failed to chart on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 42 on the US Billboard Independent Albums chart and No. 20 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2009: American rapper Paul Wall dropped his fourth album, Fast Life, via Asylum Records and Swishahouse. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2015: Snoop Dogg dropped his thirteenth album, Bush, which was produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. Supported by the singles “So Many Pros,” “Peaches N Cream,” and “California Roll,” it debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2017: B.o.B released Ether, his fourth album, which featured collaborations with Lil Wayne, T.I., Ty Dolla Sign, Usher, and Young Thug. The project peaked at No. 179 on the Billboard 200.
- 2017: Machine Gun Kelly dropped his third album, Bloom. It spawned the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Bad Things,” which peaked at No. 4 on the chart. The album itself peaked at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.
- 2023: American rapper Lil Durk dropped the song “All My Life,” the lead single from his eighth album, Almost Healed. The song, featuring acclaimed rapper J. Cole, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the rapper a GRAMMY for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
- 2023: American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his 20th mixtape, Richest Opp. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2023: English rapper Potter Payper launched his debut album, Real Back in Style, which featured the singles “Corner Boy,” “Multifaceted,” and “Blame Brexit.” It went to No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and No. 1 on the UK R&B Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
This day has witnessed significant cultural moments.
- 1944: James Purify was born in Pensacola, Florida. He was one-half of the R&B duo James & Bobby Purify, best known for the 1966 hit “I'm Your Puppet,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other noteworthy songs released by the duo include “Let Love Come Between Us,” “Wish You Didn't Have to Go,” and “Get Closer.”
- 1984: Lionel Richie's “Hello” began a two-week stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released as the third single from his second solo album, Can't Slow Down, the ballad also topped the Billboard R&B chart for three weeks and spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. It has since been certified gold in the US and platinum in the UK.
- 1998: BigXthaPlug was born in Dallas, Texas. He rose to mainstream prominence with his 2022 hit “Texas,” which reached No. 16 on the US Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 and No. 38 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. He has since released three albums, his most successful being Take Care (2024), which charted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has seen upheavals in hip-hop and R&B, including the arrest of a key figure and the passing of an industry icon:
- 2006: American hip-hop disc jockey and radio personality D.J. Star was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. His arrest came after he made on-air threats to urinate on and perform sexually lewd acts on his rival D.J. Envy's four-year-old daughter.
- 2024: American alto saxophonist David William Sanborn died of prostate cancer at the age of 78. He was known for blending R&B with jazz and instrumental pop and played on many albums by renowned figures, including Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Rickie Lee Jones.
May 12 will be remembered by hip-hop and R&B fans for various reasons. This day saw the release of numerous iconic albums and singles.