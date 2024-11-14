Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

03:48 Download Oct 7th

GetUp Crew: What’s Hot & Trending

04:08 Download Nov 14th
November 14, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg And T Pain Team Up To Create Z Pain, Hear Their First Single

Super Bowl: Ranking The Halftime Shows Of The Jay-Z Era

The Bounce Morning Rollout with Minda and DB

107.7 The Bounce Connection Central

October 23, 2024

E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald’s Quarter Pounders In 10 States

Snoop Dogg Regrets Turning Down $100 Million Offer To Join OnlyFans

October 22, 2024

Diddy’s Children Have Shared Message For Their Father, ‘We Miss You’

Your Horror Movie According To Your Zodiac Sign

Cardi B Gets Late Night Visit From Child Protective Services After Prank Goes Wrong

Fans React To Drake Rapping Entirely In Spanish, ‘That Verse Was Trash’

October 21, 2024

Elvira Says Ariana Grande Refused A Picture With Her, After THIS Shocking Moment

These 5 States Have The Most Serial Killers

October 18, 2024

Spooky Season At Dunkin’ Is Back! New Tricks And Treats In 2024

Local News
November 14, 2024

Fayetteville: The Oldest Restaurants In Town

November 13, 2024

The Best Pumpkin Pie In Fayetteville

The Best Thanksgiving Meal Deals In and Around Fayetteville This Year

November 12, 2024

North Carolina, South Carolina Christmas Weather Forecast is Here

November 11, 2024

Fayetteville: Year-Round Veteran’s Perks

November 10, 2024

The Average South Carolina and North Carolina Savings Account

November 7, 2024

Veteran’s Day Events In Fayetteville

November 6, 2024

Fayetteville: Where To Buy The Best Turkey

North Carolina and South Carolina’s Cost of Living May Surprise You

Lifestyle
November 14, 2024

SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”

November 12, 2024

Thanksgiving Travel Panic: What Stresses Us Out Most

November 7, 2024

Australian Breakdancer, Raygun, from 2024 Paris Olympics Retiring Following Viral Performance

Self-Kindness Improves Your Mental Health 

November 6, 2024

Donald Trump Wins 2024 Presidential Election

7 Work Culture Red Flags to Watch Out For  

The Completely Correct, Totally Flawless WWE Crown Jewel Predictions

October 30, 2024

Cumberland County Urges Community to Check Smoke Alarms as Fall Time Change Hits

October 29, 2024

16 Tips For Keeping Halloween Fun, Safe and Spooktacular With Your Kids

Minda Lou
November 13, 2024

The Best Thanksgiving Meal Deals In and Around Fayetteville This Year

October 29, 2024

How To Avoid Getting Sick When Your Workplace Has The Ick

October 18, 2024

Meet the Spinesteins: Fayetteville Family Spreading Spooky Smiles With Yard Skeletons

October 17, 2024

Fridgescaping Is Here: Are You Ready to Decorate Inside Your Refrigerator?

October 15, 2024

How to Avoid Getting Scammed on Facebook Marketplace

Spirit Halloween Introducing Spirit Christmas In Limited Locations This Year

October 8, 2024

Mega Millions Tickets Going Up in Price, Promising Bigger Winnings

October 7, 2024

Wendy’s Krabby Patty Menu Celebrates the Legendary SpongeBob SquarePants

Skeletal Remains Found Behind Greenville Funeral Home

Music

Method Man: 12 Essential Tracks

Super Bowl: Ranking The Halftime Shows Of The Jay-Z Era

November 12, 2024

Fayetteville: Where Kids Can See Santa

Fans React To Rihanna Hinting At Possible Retirement, ‘She’s Not A Singer Anymore’

5 Songs You Had No Idea Were Written by Bruno Mars

November 11, 2024

Beyoncé Course Coming to Yale in 2025, Focused on Her Cultural Impact

November 8, 2024

Beyonce Leads Grammy Nominees With 11 Nods

November 7, 2024

How Much Does Mariah Carey Make From ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You?’

November 6, 2024

Young Thug Reunites with T.I. Following Release and Probation Sentence

Entertainment
November 14, 2024

SZA Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets, “I’m So Mad I Did That”

November 11, 2024

Beyoncé Course Coming to Yale in 2025, Focused on Her Cultural Impact

November 7, 2024

Australian Breakdancer, Raygun, from 2024 Paris Olympics Retiring Following Viral Performance

Halle Bailey Calls Out DDG On Social Media For Taking Their Son On Kai Cenat’s Livestream

November 6, 2024

Young Thug Reunites with T.I. Following Release and Probation Sentence

King Combs to Take Over Diddy’s Social Media to ‘Go Down Memory Lane’

November 5, 2024

Eddie Murphy to Play Funk Legend, George Clinton, in New Biopic

October 30, 2024

KeKe Palmer Addresses Unhealthy Relationship With Her Child’s Father, Darius Jackson

Diddy’s Sons Reportedly Attempted to Fight Ray J, Chris Brown Breaks Up Scuffle

Photos

‘I Voted’ Sticker: 5 Fun Facts About Civic Duty’s Most Iconic Symbol

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima And More Shine After 6 Year Hiatus

Salem The Halloween Capital Of The World Thrills With Annual Parade

It’s National Dog Day! Celebrate With Pics Of Dogs To Brighten Your Day

19 of The Best Photos of The GOAT Simone Biles at The Paris Olympics

Summer Olympics 2024: Best & Worst Fashion Choices from the Opening Ceremony

GALLERY: Snoop, Pharrell Carry Olympic Torch, as 2024 Games Begin in Paris

GALLERY: Flo Rida Caps Off Wild, Hot 4th at the Fort Celebration

14 of the Most Unforgettable Images From Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open Win

Podcasts

GetUp Crew: What’s Hot & Trending

04:12 Download Nov 15th

GetUp Crew: 15 Most Attractive Male Hobbies

03:40 Download Nov 15th

GetUp Crew: Legacy

04:53 Download Nov 15th

GetUp Crew: Makes You Wonder…

02:47 Download Nov 15th

GetUp Crew: Are you Impressed?

04:17 Download Nov 15th

GetUp Crew: Single Swag

04:53 Download Nov 15th

GetUp Crew: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

05:30 Download Nov 15th

GetUp Crew: What’s Hot & Trending

04:08 Download Nov 14th

GetUp Crew: So Childish

07:03 Download Nov 14th

