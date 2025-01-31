Angel Reese Makes History with McDonald’s First-Ever Meal Collab for a Female Athlete

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has teamed up with McDonald’s for a special collaboration. The fast-food chain’s first-ever national meal partnership with a female athlete.

“McDonald’s and basketball go way back. From classic commercials with hoop legends to 40+ years of showcasing the nation’s best ballers at the McDonald’s All American Games, we’re all about elevating the game for our fans,” said McDonald’s. “That’s why starting Feb. 10, we’re upping the score by partnering with basketball champion, entrepreneur and fashion icon Angel Reese to drop The Angel Reese Special: a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder®* with Cheese featuring a new Bold BBQ Sauce, World Famous Fries® and a choice of drink.”

“This team-up is all about celebrating greatness – marking McDonald’s first national meal collab with a female athlete – and shining a light on the next generation of superstars.”

McDonald’s announced the new meal, “The Angel Reese Special,” on social media. It includes a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fries, and a drink, and will be available starting February 10.

In a press release, Reese shared her excitement: “McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020.” She added, “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”

For a limited time, the meal will showcase Reese’s bold style, putting a new twist on the classic Quarter Pounder. McDonald’s says this partnership is more than just food. It will also celebrate the brand’s basketball history by highlighting both legendary players and rising stars. The Angel Reese Special will be available through the McDonald’s App, in restaurants, and at the Drive-Thru in participating U.S. locations starting February 10, while supplies last.

